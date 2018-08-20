Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $50,061,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 3,738 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $281,957.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $5,726,542.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

CarMax stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

