Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

