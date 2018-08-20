Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Insider Sells C$138,901.56 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) insider Lynda Sullivan sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total value of C$138,901.56.
Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.32 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$23.11 and a one year high of C$27.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.