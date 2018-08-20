Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Insider Sells C$138,901.56 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) insider Lynda Sullivan sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total value of C$138,901.56.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.32 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$23.11 and a one year high of C$27.77.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.