Mantech International (MANT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mantech International earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2173197221999 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

MANT opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.82. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $100,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $529,343. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

