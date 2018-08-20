Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TUSK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of TUSK opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

