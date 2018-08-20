Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

News headlines about Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mammoth Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.7744226118782 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUSK shares. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $105,074,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

