Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 173,300 Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,008.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,762 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 102.5% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

