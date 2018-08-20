Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 436.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 877,699 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 109.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 751,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 735,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $7,432,000.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.15 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.26.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

