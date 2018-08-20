Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 5th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.59%. equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. Bank of America cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

