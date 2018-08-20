Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,910 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $47,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.55 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

