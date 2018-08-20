Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Buys 152,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd makes up approximately 1.6% of Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $87,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 149,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

BMV VCSH opened at $78.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

