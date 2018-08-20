Madalena Energy (MVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Madalena Energy had a negative net margin of 69.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of C$10.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of MVN stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. Madalena Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29.

In other news, insider Maglan Capital Lp bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$49,350.00. Insiders have purchased 983,500 shares of company stock valued at $214,020 in the last ninety days.

Madalena Energy Company Profile

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

