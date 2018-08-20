Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.21% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $41.65 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.