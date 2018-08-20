Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.68% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

