Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $72,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 127.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 347,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Demarco acquired 68,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,216.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

