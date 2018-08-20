Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Shares Bought by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Macatawa Bank comprises approximately 3.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $421.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.45%. analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

MCBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

