Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $137.07, with a volume of 62719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.99.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $97.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

