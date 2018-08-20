LSV Asset Management Has $333.69 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $333,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,015,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.92 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

