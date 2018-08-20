LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,824 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $79,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,607 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

