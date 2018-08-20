Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

LOXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Loxo Oncology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NASDAQ LOXO opened at $158.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Mayleben sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $1,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total value of $251,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,563,096 shares of company stock valued at $279,862,163. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.