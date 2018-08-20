Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $12,891,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,119,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 587,065 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $10,293,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Meritor by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 777,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 377,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

NYSE MTOR opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

