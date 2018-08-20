Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 6,670 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $17,433,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 72.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 302,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,036.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,980 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

