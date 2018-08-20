Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,412 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Barnes & Noble worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 41.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

BKS opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $444.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.85. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $786.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Barnes & Noble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.