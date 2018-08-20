Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $11.98 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $66.06 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

