Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,914,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after buying an additional 292,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,290,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,610,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,307,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $325.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

