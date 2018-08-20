Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

LQDA opened at $14.90 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan bought 727,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

