Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barrington Research

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 target price on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a hold rating to a $23.87 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.36 million. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

