Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $53,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

