Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $179.86 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $140.18 and a 12-month high of $182.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

