Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

LSXMA stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

