Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.05

News stories about Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media Formula One Series C earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6090449727615 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

