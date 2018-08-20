Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $74,957,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $25,362,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $21,189,000. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $13,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

