Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,243 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $37.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

