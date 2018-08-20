Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,067,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 369,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,917 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,783,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 233,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 621,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

