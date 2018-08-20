Leucadia National (LUK) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.0236169864571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Leucadia National stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Leucadia National has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

