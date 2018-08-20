Lennox International (LII) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,363. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $160.18 and a twelve month high of $225.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 48,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $9,895,681.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,654,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.15, for a total transaction of $1,043,039.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $12,989,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

