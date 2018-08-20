Lennox International (LII) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.25.
Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,363. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $160.18 and a twelve month high of $225.78.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 48,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $9,895,681.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,654,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.15, for a total transaction of $1,043,039.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $12,989,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
