Lennox International (LII) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

Lennox International stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.32. The company had a trading volume of 216,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $160.18 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 750.65% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 48,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $9,895,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,654,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,836 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,876. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

