LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

LMAT stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,486,878.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,085,291 shares in the company, valued at $115,204,765.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $44,580.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

