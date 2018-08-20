Leidos (LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.17

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 7219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,424,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,657,000 after purchasing an additional 246,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,468,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,662,000 after purchasing an additional 687,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

