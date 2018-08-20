Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $44.60 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.