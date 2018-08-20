Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Major Shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc Buys 119,099 Shares

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 119,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $537,136.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 59,995 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $289,175.90.

On Friday, June 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $412,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 44,166 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $298,562.16.

On Friday, June 15th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 74,076 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $444,456.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 214,693 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $1,326,802.74.

On Thursday, May 24th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 80,000 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $444,800.00.

LGCY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

