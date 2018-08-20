Leagold Mining Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (LMC)

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Leagold Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMC. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “c$2.46” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Leagold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leagold Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

Shares of TSE:LMC opened at C$2.07 on Monday. Leagold Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.48.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

