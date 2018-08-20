Leading Brands (LBIX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

Headlines about Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leading Brands earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1051839142632 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Leading Brands stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Monday. Leading Brands has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Leading Brands, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

