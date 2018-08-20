LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $10.04 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 8% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $20,645.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00284879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00151864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 559,767,612 coins and its circulating supply is 184,867,608 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.