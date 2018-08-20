Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Shares Sold by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 82.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Lazard stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

