LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 166,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

AMAT stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.