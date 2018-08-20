Larry A. Jobe Buys 667 Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe bought 667 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,673.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782. Mannatech, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

Mannatech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500,000.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 2,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

