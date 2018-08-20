Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

