Krones AG (KRN) Receives €112.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €112.29 ($127.60).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of Krones stock opened at €106.20 ($120.68) on Friday. Krones has a 52 week low of €98.70 ($112.16) and a 52 week high of €121.25 ($137.78).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

