Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $159,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kroger by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,008,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kroger by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE KR opened at $31.35 on Monday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

